At the event. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil )

Brasília (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil has hosted Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) programme in Sao Paulo state to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) with the participation of representatives of the Vietnamese community, Brazilian friends and guests.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa wished them a New Year of happiness and prosperity.



She also highlighted the meaning of the Tet festival as well as the outstanding achievements the Party, State and people of Vietnam have made in socio-economic and cultural development as well as external relations in 2022.



The diplomat noted that Vietnam and Brazil have seen growing ties in various fields, especially economy and trade, opening up new opportunities for lifting their relations to a new height in the coming time.

Last year, two-way trade reached nearly 6.8 billion USD, the highest among Latin American countries.

Earlier, overseas Vietnamese in Brazil joined activities to make banh chung (square sticky rice cake) and nem (spring rolls), and pho (Vietnamese noodle soup) held by the embassy on February 4./.