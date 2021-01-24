Cairo (VNA) – Overseas Vietnamese in Egypt believe in the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and expect that the country will further prosper following the 13th National Party Congress, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Tran Thanh Cong.



In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Cairo, Ambassador Cong said following the 12th National Party Congress, Vietnam achieved progresses in the fields of economy, politics, socio-culture, national defence-security and diplomacy.



Specifically, the country was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure and undertook the ASEAN Chair in 2020. Vietnam has so far established diplomatic ties with over 190 nations. Achievements in external affairs also contributed to national construction and development, he said.



According to him, Vietnam contributed to maintaining an environment of peace and stability in the region, and especially fostering ties with traditional friends, major powers and strategic partners to create an environment conducive to national development.



After the implementation of the Resolution adopted by the 12th National Party Congress, the diplomatic sector made great contributions to national development, he said, adding that successes gained from the 12th National Party Congress have improved the country’s stature, which provided a source of inspiration for the Vietnamese community in the world and Egypt in particular.



He said the 12th National Party Congress’s leadership brought new images of the Vietnamese people on the international arena, which is also expectation of overseas Vietnamese in the country./.