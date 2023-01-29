Overseas Vietnamese in France, Germany celebrate Tet
Overseas Vietnamese in France and Germany have celebrated the Lunar New Year festival (Tet) – the longest and biggest traditional event back in their home country – with a series of enticing cultural and musical activities.
In Nogent-sur-Marne on the outskirts of Paris, the Overseas Vietnamese Association in France (UGVF) ran a massive celebration featuring a trade fair, musical performances, and a photo exhibition. Proceeds from tickets to a children’s village at the event are set to be donated to build and upgrade schools in the Vietnamese Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.
Calligraphy activities at the event (Photo: VNA)Vuong Huu Nhan, President of the UGVF, said the association wanted to attract more visitors, particularly French people, to the Tet celebration, and has been succeeded this year.
Meanwhile, in Berlin, about 300 students in Berlin – Potsdam and surrounding areas gathered to attend the Berliner Tet, an artistic annual activity of the association of Vietnamese students in Berlin – Potsdam.
Vietnamese students at the gathering in Germany (Photo: VNA)Phan Quang Van, first secretary in charge of educational cooperation and management of international students in Germany, said that after more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from the end of 2022, Vietnamese student unions in Germany have resumed their operations.
The traditional Tet event is one of their most organised activities to preserve and promote the Vietnamese identity and remind the younger generation of their homeland./.