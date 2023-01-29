Society Problems must be settled for Long Thanh airport construction: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 29 asked the southern province of Dong Nai to complete the handover of cleared ground for the first-stage construction of Long Thanh international airport by the end of this first quarter.

Society Resolution aims for sustainable development of labour market The Government has issued a resolution on boosting the flexible, effective, sustainable and integrated development of the labour market, aiming to speed up socio-economic recovery.

Society Nearly 19,500 surgeries performed during seven-day Tet holiday Hospitals across Vietnam conducted 19,435 surgeries during the seven-day Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, up 11.4% from the same period last year, reported the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration.

Society HCM City to pilot issuance of electronic civil status records Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Justice has proposed the Ministry of Justice pilot the issuance of electronic civil status records instead of a paper version as part of efforts to enhance satisfaction with civil status registration.