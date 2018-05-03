Art performance at the event (Source: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Fellow-countrymen Association in the Macau Special Administrative Region of China on May 1 held a meeting to mark the 43rd anniversary of South Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and 132nd International Labour Day (May 1).Addressing the event, Nguyen Van Phong from the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau recalled the glorious milestones of the nation, especially the historic victory in the spring of 1975, which helped the Vietnamese army and people liberate the South and reunify the country.Phong thanked the Macau administration for its support for the Vietnamese community in the region, hoping that it will continue to create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to do business and integrate into the local society.He also praised OVs in Macau for their contributions to the homeland, calling on them to strictly follow the Vietnamese Party and State’s policies and the law of the host locality, and continue contributing to the homeland in the coming time.Speaking at the event, member of the Macau legislature Zheng Anting highly valued practical contributions made by Vietnamese expats in Macau to the locality’s socio-economic development in recent years.He expressed his hoped that Vietnamese guest workers in Macau will strictly abide by the local law and actively join social activities, thus promoting the friendship and cooperation between Macau and Vietnam.Established in 2013, the Vietnamese Fellow-countrymen Association in Macau now has about 2,000 members.Macau is home to over 20,000 Vietnamese people, mostly domestic workers and service staff at casinos. There are also several Vietnamese-run firms operating in tourism and services.-VNA