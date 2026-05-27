Society

Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand proudly await top leader’s visit

Vu Manh Hung, a member of the management board of the memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Udon Thani, described the visit as a strong demonstration of the Party’s and State’s commitment to overseas Vietnamese, reflecting the view that the community is an inseparable part of the homeland.

Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand pose for a group photo at the VT Nam Nueng Centre while awaiting the arrival of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the site in Udon Thani on May 27, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Overseas Vietnamese in Thailand pose for a group photo at the VT Nam Nueng Centre while awaiting the arrival of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the site in Udon Thani on May 27, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Feelings of pride, honour and deep emotion are being shared across the Vietnamese community in Thailand following news that Party General Secretary and State President To Lam is to visit the northeastern province of Udon Thani and meet them there as part of his official visit to Thailand from May 27 to 29.

At the local memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh – the founder of modern Vietnam, preparations are under way to welcome the Vietnamese leader.

Vu Manh Hung, a member of the site’s management board, said the visit carries special significance for Vietnamese expatriates in Thailand in general and in Udon Thani in particular. He described it as a strong demonstration of the Party’s and State’s commitment to overseas Vietnamese, reflecting the view that the community is an inseparable part of the homeland.

Le Thi Tuyet The, a Vietnamese-origin woman born in Udon Thani and currently an adviser to the site’s management board, said the visit is an immense source of honour for the Vietnamese community and the board alike. She added that it will further inspire efforts to preserve the historical site for future generations.

vnanet-le-thi-tuyet-the.jpg
Le Thi Tuyet The, a Vietnamese-origin woman born in Udon Thani and currently an adviser to the Thai province's memorial site dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)

At the VT Nam Nueng Centre, where General Secretary and President Lam is scheduled to meet and speak with members of the community, those from across Thailand’s northeastern provinces gathered early on May 27 in preparation for the welcome ceremony.

Le Van Huan, former Chairman of the Vietnamese People Association in Sakon Nakhon province, said he is deeply moved and encouraged by the growing Vietnam – Thailand relationship. He noted that the top leader's meeting with overseas Vietnamese in northeastern Thailand reflects the close attention from the Party, State and Government to the community while also encouraging Thai authorities to further support and facilitate their life and business activities.

Travelling 160 kilometres from Sakon Nakhon to Udon Thani with fellow members of the local Vietnamese women’s association, Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese People Association in Sakon Nakhon, said the community is proud to welcome Vietnam’s top leader. She added that it is especially meaningful that during his first visit to Thailand, the General Secretary and President chooses to visit Udon Thani first.

According to Hien, the visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations while fostering unity and cohesion among the overseas Vietnamese and helping them live and work more favourably in Thailand.

Official figures show that around 100,000 Vietnamese expatriates currently live in Thailand, mainly in the northeastern region, where President Ho Chi Minh once lived and carried out revolutionary activities during 1928–1929 in his journey to seek a path for national salvation./.

VNA
#Udon Thani #Vietnam Thailand relations #overseas Vietnamese in Thailand #To Lam #official visit to Thailand Thailand Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Patriotic emulation

Related News

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse are welcomed at Udon Thani International Airport on May 27 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Thailand

Immediately after their arrival, General Secretary and President Lam, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site and met with the Vietnamese community here.

Visitors to Thailand Week 2026 in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand poised to open new chapter in economic, trade cooperation

With growing two-way trade turnover, increasingly integrated supply-chain linkages, and expanding cooperation in logistics, high technology, green economy and digital transformation, Vietnam and Thailand are gradually shaping a new economic collaboration space within ASEAN that is more interconnected and complementary in nature.

See more

The 2026 Action Month for Children highlights efforts to create a safer, healthier and more child-friendly environment that supports children’s physical, mental, intellectual and digital development. (Photo: VNA)

Digital safety in spotlight as Vietnam launches 2026 Action Month for Children

Held under the theme “Happy and safe children confidently stepping into the digital era,” the nationwide campaign will feature a broad range of activities aimed at strengthening child protection awareness, promoting online safety, supporting disadvantaged children, and preventing accidents, injuries and drowning.

The northern and central Vietnam is experiencing an intense heat wave. (Photo: VNA)

Extreme heat pushes Vietnam's power consumption to new record

In northern Vietnam alone, peak capacity climbed to 29,667MW on May 25, around 1,700MW higher than the previous day and 5.3% above the 2025 record. The region accounted for more than half of the country’s total electricity consumption, using 603 million kWh.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai. (Photo: VNA)

VFF leader sends Vesak greetings to Buddhist community

Vietnamese Buddhism has consistently upheld the spirit of “protecting the nation and serving the people” while accompanying the nation in promoting social ethics, strengthening great national unity, and advancing national development.

Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Le Tien speaks at the launch ceremony of the Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project in Hanoi on May 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project launched

The Vietnam–Canada judicial capacity development project will focus on strengthening the capacity of judges and court personnel, improving equal access to justice, particularly for women and juveniles, enhancing the quality of judicial training, and promoting the leadership role and participation of female judges within Vietnam's judicial system.

Large areas of crops are flattened and damaged following heavy rain from the night of May 18 into the early hours of May 19, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

PM orders stronger disaster prevention, response efforts

Under recently-issued Directive No. 23/CT-TTg on implementing Conclusion No. 213-KL/TW dated November 21, 2025 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, provincial and municipal Party secretaries and chairpersons are required to take direct responsibility for disaster prevention and recovery work in their localities.

Police in Bo Trach commune of Quang Tri province use an AI-generated propaganda clip to raise awareness and warn against crime. (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Building “digital ideological ecosystem”: shifting from reactive thinking to early guidance

Building a digital ideological ecosystem also means changing communication thinking — not only being correct, but also being fast; not only accurate, but also relatable, accessible and aligned with the information consumption habits of digital society. More importantly, the ecosystem must create connectivity and coordination instead of the current fragmented situation in which different agencies operate separately.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reports that since May 23, many northern localities have recorded temperatures of 37–39°C, with some areas exceeding 39°C. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Northern power firm urges energy saving as demand nears record highs

EVNNPC reported that peak demand (Pmax) across 17 northern provinces and cities under its management (excluding Hanoi) remained elevated over the past weekend, reaching 18,666 MW on May 23 and 18,387 MW on May 24—significantly higher than the Pmax of 15,940 MW seen in May 2025.