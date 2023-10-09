A traditional lion dance performance at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – The Vietnamese Association in the UK (VAUK), the Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) and the Vietnamese Family Partnership (VFP) on October 8 organised an event to celebrate the traditional mid-autumn festival.

The event attracted overseas Vietnamese people and locals with contests on making moon cakes and using chopsticks, folk games, musical performances and “ao dai” (traditional long dress) performances.

At the festival, there was an exhibition displaying symbols of Vietnamese people in London selected from a design contest, which was supported by the London city government to build the image of Vietnamese people in the UK and raise awareness of local people about the Vietnamese community and its contributions to the country.

Previously, the EV360 Centre, a non-profit organisation that teaches Vietnamese to Vietnamese children in the UK and Europe, also organised a mid-autumn festival, attracting 200 students at the centre and their family members./.