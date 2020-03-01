Business Vietnam seeks stronger economic cooperation with UK, India A Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung had working trips to the UK and India from February 23 to March 1 to boost cooperation in economy, trade and investment.

Business Competition for global Vietnamese startups launched The 6th edition of VietChallenge, a competition for Vietnamese startups around the world, was launched in Hanoi on February 29.

Business Logistics industry problems persist: conference The logistics industry in Vietnam, especially HCM City, continues to face challenges like red tape and traffic congestion near border gates despite progress made in facilitating trade, Dinh Ngoc Thang, head of the city Department of Customs, told a recent conference.