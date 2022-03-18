Japan is one of the most attractive countries for international students, especially those from Asia, including Vietnam.

The number of Vietnamese students choosing to pursue higher education in the “Land of the Rising Sun” has increased significantly over the years.



After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Japanese Government is now accepting entry permits for international students, including Vietnamese students.



The Japanese Government will also launch an emergency grant programme for foreign students facing economic difficulties from the pandemic. Eligible students will receive 100,000 Japanese Yen (860 USD) per person in cash, which will be transferred to beneficiaries by the end of March following approval./.

VNA