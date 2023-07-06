Former Vice President Truong My Hoa speaks to overseas Vietnamese in Australia at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, who is President of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and head of the “For beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa” Club, on July 5 visited Vietnamese Embassy in Australia and met overseas Vietnamese in the country during her trip to promote humanitarians activities by the fund and the club.

Speaking at the meeting, former Vice President Hoa said that after 24 years of operation, the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund has given more than 125,000 scholarships to students of ethnic minorities, children of naval soldiers, coast guards, fisheries surveillance officers, border guards, and fishermen, who overcome difficulties and study well across the country.

Hoa shared that in 2012, overseas Vietnamese in Australia were the first to contribute to a programme to support students in Truong Sa, which was the starting point of a large supporting movement in Vietnam and among overseas Vietnamese communities across the world.

In August 2014, the "For beloved Hoang Sa - Truong Sa" Club was established to connect people and mobilise resources for Hoang Sa and Truong Sa. After nearly 9 years of operation, the club has attracted 3,692 individual members, and 142 collective members, including 16 chapters in Australia. The club has become a bridge to bring messages of love to the homeland’s sea and islands.

On the occasion, participants at the meeting donated more than 7,000 AUD (4,666 USD) to the scholarship fund and the club./.