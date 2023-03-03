Society Bac Giang: new rural area building in tandem with digital transformation Bac Giang will focus on removing obstacles to raise the efficiency in the implementation of the National Target Programme on New-Style Rural Area Building in the northern province.

Society Various activities to mark International Women’s Day A wide range of activities will be held in March in response to the International Women’s Day (March 8), according to the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women’s Union.

Society Vietnam always meets legitimate aspirations of religious organisations: official The Vietnamese Party, State and Government always pay attention to legitimate aspirations of religious organisations, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang told Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).

Health Thua Thien-Hue: cleft palate children offered free surgery A free-of-charge cleft palate operation programme, with the participation of doctors from Germany, is taking place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 1 to 10, supporting children in need from across the nation.