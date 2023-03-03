OVs in Czech Republic contribute ideas to draft revised Land Law
Overseas Vietnamese in the Czech Republic actively contributed their ideas to the draft Land Law (revised) at a conference held on March 2 in both online and in-person formats.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Prague (VNA) – Overseas Vietnamese in the Czech Republic actively contributed their ideas to the draft Land Law (revised) at a conference held on March 2 in both online and in-person formats.
The conference collecting ideas of overseas Vietnamese on the draft revised law was jointly held by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and was connected to several places in Europe, Asia, America and Oceania.
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung said that the draft revised Land Law shows a great change in the mindset of the Vietnamese Party and State in turning land into a resource for national construction and development.
In order to promote its effectiveness, it must be close to the reality of people's lives, so it is necessary to get opinions from Vietnamese people living abroad, stressed Dung.
He expressed his belief that the amended Land Law will create more favourable opportunities for overseas Vietnamese, including those in the Czech Republic, to contribute to the cause of national building and development.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Prague, Nguyen Duy Nhien, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic, said he hoped that through the consultation round, many problems related to administrative procedures will be removed so that overseas Vietnamese can easily inherit the land left by their grandparents and parents.
Nhien also expressed his belief that with the contributions of overseas Vietnamese, the Land Law will be much more complete, creating favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to invest in their homeland.
Compared to the current law, the draft Land Law (amended) has many new points regarding the regulations on foreign-related land management and use, such as the removal of the restriction on the number of houses overseas Vietnamese can buy, instead of one home or one apartment like at present./.