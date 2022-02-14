OVs in France pray for peace (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A prayer for peace for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) living in Paris and surrounding areas was held on February 13 at Truc Lam Zen Monastery in Villebon-sur-Yvette, 25km south of the capital.



A large number of Vietnamese expats attended the event.



All participants prayed for a happy new year, and good health for their families and other loved ones.



Every year, on the first day of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, and the 15th day of the first lunar month, OVs go to the monastery to worship the Buddha, praying for a New Year with blessing, prosperity for the homeland; and good health, success and good luck for their relatives and themselves. This activity has contributed to preserving Vietnam’s traditional values and cultural identities.



Inaugurated in 1990, Truc Lam Zen Monastery in Villebon-sur-Yvette is among the popular destinations for the Vietnamese community, as these places offer them a spring atmosphere like in theỉ homeland./.