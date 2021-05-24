During the 14th term, the National Assembly issued 72 laws and two ordinances that helped bring the 2013 Constitution into life. For Vietnamese expats in Germany, the move is significant to affirm the role of the organ of highest State power in building and completing the institution of the law-based Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Given complicated developments in the region and the world, the 14th NA issued an array of legal documents which serve the need of national development and international integration.

The Vietnamese community in Germany has about 176,000 people, making it the largest Asian community in the host country. All are always following the development of the country.

Vietnamese expats expected the new National Assembly and Government will enhance exchange and cooperation with other nations, including those in the EU, helping promote Vietnam’s role and position in the international arena./.

VNA