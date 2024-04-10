Society Ex-Chairman of FLC Group prosecuted for stock market manipulation, fraud The Supreme People's Procuracy has recently issued an indictment prosecuting 51 defendants in the case of stock market manipulation related to the FLC Group Joint Stock Company.

Society Vietnam tops Asia-Pacific in workplace wellness, study finds Workplace well-being is on an “upward trajectory” throughout Asia-Pacific, with Vietnam (65.09) leading the region, according to a recent study by Asia's largest mental health care company Intellect.

Society Vietnam sends over 35,900 workers abroad in Q1 Vietnam sent more than 35,900 labourers to work abroad under contracts in the first quarter of 2024, according to the Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Walk campaign to raise funds for the needy surpasses target The “Million steps of kindness” walk campaign held by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) and the Vietnam Youth Federation to call on the community to engage in physical activities to raise donations to the needy, has surpassed its goal, even 12 days earlier than the schedule.