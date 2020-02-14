OVs in Poland present face masks to Vinh Phuc province
The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs joined hands with the Vietnamese Association in Poland to present 16,000 face masks to the northern province of Vinh Phuc on February 14, amid the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
At the ceremony to present the relief to Vinh Phuc province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs joined hands with the Vietnamese Association in Poland to present 16,000 face masks to the northern province of Vinh Phuc on February 14, amid the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
To date, 11 out of the 16 infection cases of Vietnam have been confirmed in the province.
Speak at a ceremony to hand over the relief in the province’s Vinh Yen city, Vice President of the Vietnamese Association in Poland Nguyen Viet Trieu said overseas Vietnamese in Poland as well as other European nations have launched fundraising campaigns and sent necessities to support people at home.
For his part, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Duy Thanh thanked OVs in Poland for the aid, adding that local authorities have taken necessary measures in a bid to prevent and control the disease.
A second batch of relief for Vinh Phuc, including 12,000 face masks and antiseptics, is expected to arrive in the country three days later./.
To date, 11 out of the 16 infection cases of Vietnam have been confirmed in the province.
Speak at a ceremony to hand over the relief in the province’s Vinh Yen city, Vice President of the Vietnamese Association in Poland Nguyen Viet Trieu said overseas Vietnamese in Poland as well as other European nations have launched fundraising campaigns and sent necessities to support people at home.
For his part, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Duy Thanh thanked OVs in Poland for the aid, adding that local authorities have taken necessary measures in a bid to prevent and control the disease.
A second batch of relief for Vinh Phuc, including 12,000 face masks and antiseptics, is expected to arrive in the country three days later./.