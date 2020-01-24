Participants join to make "chung" cakes (Photo: VNA) Participants join to make "chung" cakes (Photo: VNA)



Moscow (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on January 23 held a celebration of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) for its staff and overseas Vietnamese who are living, working and studying in Moscow and other Russian localities.



After enjoying a spectacular firework performance, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh and his spouse along with representatives from the embassy and the Vietnamese community in Russia offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh to express their gratitude to the great leader of Vietnam and pray for a peaceful New Year.



Manh said the embassy has closely coordinated with the association of Vietnamese people in Russia as well as organisations and individuals to successfully host activities in the Vietnam-Russia and Russia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2019-2020, including the visits to Russia by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.



He extended his best wishes to the overseas Vietnamese community and hoped they will further strengthen solidarity and integrate well in the host society.



Amid the warm and cheerful atmosphere of the Lunar New Year, participants enjoyed Vietnamese traditional foods and art performances.

Earlier, overseas Vietnamese in some Russian localities such as Ufa and Ekaterinburg held Tet celebration activities such as wrapping “chung” cakes (square glutinous rice cake – a traditional Tet food) and organising culture and art programmes to welcome the Year of the Rat./.