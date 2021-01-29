OVs in US believe in success of 13th National Party Congress
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is taking place from January 25 to February 2 (Photo: VNA)New York (VNA) – Oversea Vietnamese (OVs) living in New York, the US, has expressed belief that the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam will set out judicious decisions to continue boost Vietnam’s development in the future.
Prof. Luong Dinh Dung, a lecturer at the New York University held that in the past period, Vietnam has secured sustainable development and achievements in all fields, while political stability and economic growth have been maintained.
Despite adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic both inside and outside the country, the Vietnamese economy still expanded last year, which was an impressive success, he noted.
Dung said he hoped that the congress will set out more specific policies to optimise the brainpower of Vietnamese intellectuals at home and abroad for national construction.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Trung, the owner of the famous “Just Pho” restaurant in New York, said that while many countries in the world, including the US, are struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has still maintained normal activities and become one of the few countries posting positive economic growth in 2020.
Trung held that the biggest challenge for Vietnam currently is to successfully contain the new outbreak. He expressed his belief that with the solidarity of the community, Vietnam will manage to control the pandemic once again.
Vietnam is well positioned as compared to other nations to further develop in the coming years, he added.
At the same time, Trang Pham Kelly, a doctoral candidate at the New York University, asserted that Vietnam’s successful decentralization of power will open up new opportunities for socio-economic development, while legal documents have been made clearer and State officials have become younger.
The transition of production hubs to Vietnam by many multinational groups will bring about new investment flows to Vietnam, requiring the country to upgrade its infrastructure and improve its activeness, she said.
Trang also showed hope that more favourable conditions should be designed to allow people to give more opinions to improve mechanisms and policies, thus bringing benefits to the people./.