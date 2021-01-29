Society Online coverage of Party Congress excellent opportunity for foreign reporters Foreign reporters who could not come to Vietnam to cover the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) due to the COVID-19 pandemic have praised the country’s initiative to allow their online coverage.

Society Hanoi suspends passenger transport activities from/to Quang Ninh Hanoi’s Department of Transport on January 28 ordered the suspension of passenger transport by road between the capital city and the northern province of Quang Ninh where a new outbreak of COVID-19 has been detected.

Society CAAV orders airports to follow anti-pandemic measures The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent an urgent dispatch to airports, directing them to strictly follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures after community transmissions of the coronavirus were reported in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh.

Society Support of agricultural insurance fees extended until year-end All poor and near-poor households that are involved in agricultural production will continue to be supported with 90 percent of agricultural insurance fees until the end of 2021, instead of December 31, 2020.