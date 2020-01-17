OVs join get-togethers ahead of Lunar New Year festival
The Embassies of Vietnam in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Algeria recently held get-togethers to celebrate the country’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
Vietnamese people pose for a photo at the Tet gathering in Algeria (Photo: VNA)
Budapest (VNA) – The Embassies of Vietnam in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Algeria recently held get-togethers to celebrate the country’s traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
In Hungary, a reception hosted by the embassy and the Vietnamese Association in the country on January 15 was also to mark the 70th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (February 3).
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Nguyen Tien Thuc recalled the development of the relations over the past 70 years, affirming that Hungary has been a close friend, traditional and important partner of Vietnam.
He voiced his hope that the bilateral relations will continue to thrive in the coming time, in line with the comprehensive partnership established in 2018. This year, the Embassy will organise various activities to bolster bilateral cooperation in all fields, including politics, economy and culture.
For his part, Hungarian Deputy State Secretary for Export Development at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Istvan Joo underlined that Vietnam is among the countries of priority in Hungary’s foreign policy.
Hungary highly valued Vietnam’s achievements in the national development as well as its rising position in international arena, as the country is currently the ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.
Meanwhile, the Embassy in the Czech Republic organised a get-together on January 16 for the Vietnamese community in the country.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Ho Minh Tuan briefed the participants on the Vietnam’s developments last year. He spoke highly of the role and contributions of the Vietnamese community in the republic, which has close to 70,000 people, in promoting the countries’ relations.
The diplomat expressed his hope that the community will closely work with the embassy to organise events marking the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in the year.
The same day, at a get-together held in Algeria, Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh affirmed that overseas Vietnamese is an inseparable part of the country and spoke highly of their contributions to the homeland.
He said that the Vietnamese Government always creates optimal conditions for OVs to come home and do business in the country./.