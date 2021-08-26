OVs present medical masks to support HCM City’s COVID-19 fight
The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs said on August 26 that more than 40,000 specialized medical masks N95 worth over 32,000 USD, donated by the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community, have arrived in Ho Chi Minh City, promptly supporting the frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.
The donation is the result of the “80,000 masks for Saigon” fundraising programme initiated by the “Join hands for Vietnam” group including young people studying and living in the United States.
The masks are expected to be handed over to 63 hospitals and medical clinics in Ho Chi Minh City – Vietnam’s largest COVID-19 hotspot – to better serve its pandemic prevention and control.
Doan Thi Minh Trang, a member of the group, said that the fundraising programme has received great support from the overseas Vietnamese community in the US and many other countries with a total funding of over 100,000 USD.
Earlier, the group sent 16,560 medical masks N95 to Ho Chi Minh City. It promises to continue buying more medical masks and transport to Vietnam as soon as possible./.