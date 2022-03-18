Owner of container ship blazed off Vietnamese coast thanks for help
CMA CGM Vietnam JSC, owner of APL CAIRO container vessel, has thanked relevant agencies and firefighters of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau for promptly putting out a fire on the Singapore-flagged ship off the province’s coast on March 8.
Vietnamese forces spray water to put out fire on the container ship (Photo: VNA)
In a letter addressed to the provincial People’s Committee and Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport, the company underlined the high efficiency in emergency response at seaports, vehicle mobilisation and firefighting capacity of Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s relevant agencies and firefighters.
The timely extinguishment of the blaze helped reduce losses, ensure safety for the vessel and its crew, and avoid causing environmental damage, the company wrote in the letter.
It was among remarkable accomplishments at Ba Ria-Vung Tau port in particular and Vietnam's waters at large, helping marine transport activities at Vietnamese seaports become safer, and more trustworthy and attractive to investors.
On March 8 morning, a fire broke out on APL CAIRO container ship, measuring 207m in length and 29.8m in width, which was en route from Ho Chi Minh City’s Cat Lai port to Hong Kong./.