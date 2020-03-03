Ox racing festival in An Giang gears towards international status
-
The Bay Nui ox racing festival is a traditional trait of the Khmer ethnic people (Photo: VNA)
-
The festival is part of the Sene Dolta, one of the most important annual festivals of the Khmer community in the southwest region, along with Chol Chnam Thmay (New Year) and Ooc Oom Bok, a festival honouring the moon for a good harvest. 9th lunar month(Photo: VNA)
-
The ox racing festival commemorates the merits of the Khmer’s ancestors and wishes for happiness and peace for their souls (Photo: VNA)
-
During the event, held from the 29th day of the eighth lunar month until the first day of the ninth lunar month each year, Khmer people pay tribute to their ancestors and take part in activities with traditional songs and dances after a year of hard work (Photo: VNA)
-
The project on the conservation of the Bay Nui Ox Racing Festival has a total funding of nearly 251,820 USD (Photo: VNA)
-
Of the funding, 2.9 billion VND comes from the provincial budget and nearly 1.2 billion VND is contributed by Tinh Bien and Tri Ton districts (Photo: VNA)
-
The project is expected to help preserve ox breeds, improve ox caring and taming methods, and upgrade infrastructure in service of the festival (Photo: VNA)
-
The project is expected to help preserve ox breeds, improve ox caring and taming methods, and upgrade infrastructure in service of the festival (Photo: VNA)