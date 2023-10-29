The Pa Then people have adopted red as the primary colour of their clothing, because they believe it is the colour of fire, with their traditional fire dancing festival providing inspiration to all. The bright red colour of their outfits represents the colour of the fire god, the protector of crops and health, power, and good fortune.

Women’s clothing includes blouses, dresses, and scarves. They often have long hair, and so tie a scarf around their heads. On each end of the scarf are bunches of yellow and red tassels that look both beautiful and strange.

A young Pa Then woman must know how to embroider and weave a set of scarves, skirts, and blouses in preparation for marriage. Outfits are therefore not just about dressing up but also about expressing the maturity of teenage girls, and is a tradition passed down in each family.

With their unique features, the outfits made by Pa Then women are worn by many with a feeling of pride and happiness. Their outfits are a source of pride and represent the cultural beauty that Pa Then women preserve and promote./.

VNA