Paddy fields cast golden glow over Bac Son Valley
Rice fields in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province, 160 km north of Hanoi, became a golden tapestry in July.
VNA
Related News
VNA
Paddy fields golden glow Bac Son Valley Lang Son province golden tapestry Vietnam News Agency Vietnamplus
You should also see
Vietnam eyes global top 10 in agricultural processing
A strategy for developing agricultural mechanisation and agro-forestry-fishery processing has been approved, aiming to turn Vietnam into one of the top 10 agricultural processing centres in the world by 2030.
See more
Ly Son Island looks to economic development through tourism
Ly Son island district, 30km off the coast of central Quang Ngai province, will give prioirity to tourism when allocating resources for socio-economic development, said Dang Tan Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ly Son People’s Committee in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.
Long Coc tea hills turn misty as season changes
In late autumn and early winter, the Long Coc tea hills in northern Vietnam are blanketed by fog and turn into a photographers’ delight.
Vietnam welcomes over 954,000 foreign tourists this year
Vietnam has welcomed 954,600 foreign visitors so far this year, 10 times higher than the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
HCM City is most favoured destination for local travel: Survey
Domestic tourism continues to lead the way, with Ho Chi Minh City remaining the top destination for local travel in 2022, according to a study, ‘Summer Travel Trends’, released by online digital travel platform Agoda.
Fluffy white clouds over Khau Pha Pass
Khau Pha Pass in Mu Cang Chai district, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, is an attractive destination. The pass stuns travelers with its beautiful and poetic scenery, where high mountains stand on one side and the other side is a deep valley covered with fluffy white clouds around the year.