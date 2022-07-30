Travel Ly Son Island looks to economic development through tourism Ly Son island district, 30km off the coast of central Quang Ngai province, will give prioirity to tourism when allocating resources for socio-economic development, said Dang Tan Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ly Son People’s Committee in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Destinations Long Coc tea hills turn misty as season changes In late autumn and early winter, the Long Coc tea hills in northern Vietnam are blanketed by fog and turn into a photographers’ delight.

Travel Vietnam welcomes over 954,000 foreign tourists this year Vietnam has welcomed 954,600 foreign visitors so far this year, 10 times higher than the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Travel HCM City is most favoured destination for local travel: Survey Domestic tourism continues to lead the way, with Ho Chi Minh City remaining the top destination for local travel in 2022, according to a study, ‘Summer Travel Trends’, released by online digital travel platform Agoda.