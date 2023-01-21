Travel Pu Luong – a paradise amidst jungle for travellers on budget Located in the north central province of Thanh Hoa, Pu Luong is renowned as an ideal destination for trekkers and budget travellers because of its seclusion and fantastic scenery of terraced rice fields and primary forests.

Travel Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark, a wonderland on Earth Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark is an exceptional area in which it is possible to explore the history of the Earth for more than 500 million years. It’s also a land of tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites.

Destinations Ban Gioc among world’s top amazing waterfalls Ban Gioc Waterfall is considered a priceless gift that the nature has given to the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang. It is an overwhelming waterfall with breathtaking beauty in Southeast Asia

Destinations Bell-shaped peach blossoms vibrate Ba Na Hills Da Nang’s Ba Na Hills become more attractive to visitors thanks to the beauty of bell-shaped peach (Ericaceae) blossoms in the mountain. This type of flower boasts its magic charming beauty when spring comes.