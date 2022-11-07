Painter promotes Vietnamese ethnic minority outfits globally through dolls
Painter Nguyen Hoang Anh from Hanoi has made thousands of dolls wearing outfits of Vietnam’s ethnic minority groups, which are sold at airports and souvenir shops along Hanoi streets.
-
Painter Nguyen Hoang Anh lives in Hoang Mai district in Hanoi. He has created thousands of dolls wearing the outfits of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic minority groups. (Source: VNA)
-
This type of material is both durable and easy to shape so the dolls appear life-like. (Source: VNA)
-
Anh has designed 46 doll models wearing the outfits of Vietnam’s ethnic minority groups. Nearly 5,000 dolls have been made, in various sizes. (Source: VNA)
-
Much of the clothing is identical to originals worn by the Dao, Mong, Thai, Tay, Ha Nhi, and Lo Lo ethnic minority groups.(Source: VNA)
-
Each doll has its own outfit associated with a unique pattern and motif of Vietnam’s ethnic minority groups. (Source: VNA)