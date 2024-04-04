Participants will come from all corners of the country, categorised into three age groups: Group 1, under 8 years old; Group 2, aged 8 to 11; and Group 3, aged 12 to 15.

Artworks are to focus on praising the historical Dien Bien Phu triumph, celebrating the essence of humanity and cultural heritage and conveying emotions and reflections on contemporary Dien Bien.

The competition aims to instil a sense of national pride in the younger generation, paying homage to past generations who fought for the nation’s independence and freedom.

Winners of the competition will have the honour of representing their peers at the commemorative ceremony held at President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum on the historic day of the Dien Bien Phu Victory./.

VNA