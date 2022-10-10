Culture - Sports New version of book series on Vietnamese history released A new version of Dai Viet Su Ky Toan Thu (The Complete Annals of Dai Viet), a national historical series of books in Hán or ancient Chinese characters, has been released by the Van Hoc (Literature) Publishing House.

Culture - Sports Vietnam win two gold medals at 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships Vietnamese weightlifters have secured two gold and two silver medals at the 2022 Asian Weightlifting Championships which is being held in Bahrain from October 6 to 16.

Culture - Sports Football: Vietnam win ticket to AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 finals The Vietnam U17 football squad have officially secured a ticket to the final round of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023 after defeating Thailand 3-0 in a match that took place at Viet Tri Stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho on October 9.