Painting contest inspires children’s love for homeland
The ART TREE studio and the UNESCO centre for international cultural exchange and conservation ICEP - Hanoi Classy have launched a children’s painting contest themed ‘I love Vietnam’, aiming to kindle their affection for their home country.
At the ceremony for launching the contest (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The ART TREE studio and the UNESCO centre for international cultural exchange and conservation ICEP - Hanoi Classy have launched a children’s painting contest themed ‘I love Vietnam’, aiming to kindle their affection for their home country.
Children aged from 4 to 15 are eligible to submit their works between October 9 and November 30.
Each candidate can send a maximum of two A3 sized paintings and posters, including those made using computer software such as Photoshop, Illustrator and Paint.
Along with their works, the two groups of 7 - 10 and 11 - 15 year old students need to submit short descriptions of no more than 50 words.
A work exhibited at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Finalists will receive valuable prizes and participate in community activities, art exhibitions, and charity auctions of their works. All proceeds from the auction will be donated for building schools in upland areas and helping children living in extremely difficult circumstances.
The awards ceremony, an exhibition of 50 works, and the auction are expected to take place in December in Hanoi./.