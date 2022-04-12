The six artists presented 62 watercolour works on silk and cotton with a variety of themes, converging on scenery in their homeland and people on roads they travelled along.



In addition to some commonality, the six artists also revealed their own characteristics. While Pham Thanh Son’s paintings have a strong, definitive style and clear colours, Nguyen Lam’s paintings have their own warmth and are very passionate.



Hoang Quoc Tuan’s paintings use humans as the main theme, evoking rustic but profound emotions. In the paintings of Luong Binh, we meet the faces of the northwest region with their distinctive features. Painter Nguyen Cuong, meanwhile, offers viewers the poetic beauty of Da Lat./.

VNA