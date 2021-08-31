The “Con duong doc lap” (or Independence path) exhibition is held by the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum. It tells a story of Vietnamese people staying united to overcome all difficulties and hardship to gain victory.



The exhibition affirms the great significance of the August Revolution as well as devotion of President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the historical lessons for the national reform and international integration.



Particularly, many paintings at the event feature President Ho Chi Minh in important moments of the Vietnamese revolution.



The exhibition is organised on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) and August Revolution.



It is available on the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum’s website and fanpage: vnfam.vn and https://www.facebook.com/baotangmythuat./.

VNA