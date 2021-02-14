Painting exhibition in Hungary features Vietnam's people, culture
An exhibition featuring large-sized paintings on Vietnam’s landscapes, people and culture opened on February 12 in a pedestrian zone in Budapest, Hungary.
The event was jointly organised by the Embassy of Vietnam in the European nation and an association for Hungary’s culture.
It was originally planned to take place last year to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties, but put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the event, the paintings will be displayed at other exhibition zones in Budapest and across Hungary to promote Vietnam’s images to Hungarian and international friends.
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tien Thuc (L) grants an interview to a local TV station (Photo: VNA)Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tien Thuc took this occasion to grant an interview to a local TV station, which will be broadcast on Hungary’s major channels./.