Society Ho Chi Minh City Book Street - A cultural and spiritual destination Ho Chi Minh City Book Street has become known among book lovers as an ideal reading space and a venue for activities spreading the love and habit of reading.

Culture - Sports Bonsai captures vitality of nature Bonsai tree planting has become a growing industry in Vietnam. The interest in this art is huge among people with a natural affinity for bonsai trees.

Culture - Sports Banh gio, softest rice dough dumpling Banh gio (rice dough dumpling with minced pork and wood ear mushrooms inside) is favoured as a breakfast dish and as an after-school supper dish for children.

Culture - Sports Dong Ho painting – art of daily life For centuries, Dong Ho paintings were used as precious decorations to celebrate the Tet festival. People bought the paintings to hang on their walls for a year, which are then replaced with new ones for the next New Year. Dong Ho painting was inscribed in the list of national intangible cultural heritage in December 2012.