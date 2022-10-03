Culture - Sports Hanoi to build culture and tourist park on alluvial islet in Red River The Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee in Hanoi is planning to develop an alluvial islet in the Red River into a cultural and tourist park to exploit the potential and advantages of the river’s natural beauty.

Culture - Sports Hanoi seeks UNESCO's recognition for Mo Muong Hanoi will build a national dossier for Mo Muong to be included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, heard a conference held in the capital city on October 3.

Culture - Sports Tran Van Thao takes first IBA champion bantamweight belt for Vietnam Vietnamese boxer Tran Van Thao needed only two minutes to knock out Andrew Laurio of the Philippines to win the International Boxing Association (IBA) bantamweight belt in HCM City late last month.