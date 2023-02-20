Painting exhibition to mark 80th anniversary of Outline of Vietnamese Culture
The artists capture production activities and the resistance war in Vietnam, and praise the patriotism and solidarity of Vietnamese people. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Eighty paintings created between 1945 and 1954 by 30 Vietnamese artists will be displayed at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum in Hanoi from February 24 to March 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Outline of Vietnamese Culture.
The exhibition is intended to honour the artists who contributed to the nation with enthusiasm and sacrifice in the arts.
Another photo exhibition will also be held by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism from February 27-28.
The two-part event will showcase documentary photos on the “Outline of Vietnamese Culture” and outstanding achievements in preserving and promoting Vietnamese cultural identities and activities in the past recent years.
The “Outline of Vietnamese Culture”, also known as the 1943 Outline on Culture, manifests the Party’s recognition of the significance of culture to the overall development of the nation.
The three principles of “nationalisation”, “popularisation”, and “scientification” stated in the document have kept their value over time, guiding the development of the national culture./.