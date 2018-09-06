Communal houses, banyan trees standing next to the village’s water wells and daily life in an ancient village are all depicted in paintings by artist Le Mai. The paintings are on display at an exhibition in Hanoi.

Forty paintings by pen nib describe familiar images of Vietnamese villages, reminding viewers of the countryside. They are a collection of Le Mai’s art works since 2013.

At the previous four exhibitions, Le Mai exhibited pen nib drawings on paper. This time, he introduced art on canvas, creating depth and durability for the paintings. This is also the first time he has used the new material.

The exhibition runs until September 14.-VNA