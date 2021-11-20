Paintings depict beauty of life
A painting exhibition titled “The life around us” was recently held at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, conveying meaningful messages about the life.
A painting by Nguyen Minh Son at the exhibition (Source: nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A painting exhibition titled “The life around us” was recently held at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, conveying meaningful messages about the life.
The 50 oil paintings by Nguyen Minh Son feature simple and familiar things in the daily life of Vietnamese people, from a lamp, a lime-pot, a tea pot, flower vases, a five-fruit tray, and folk toys to streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, the landscape of a mountainous area, rice fields, and a countryside river, demonstrating the love of life, people, the nature, the homeland, and the country.
In particular, there are almost no humans in the paintings which are still full of life.
Visitors to the exhibition (Photo: nhandan.vn)Born in northern Bac Ninh province, home to the renowned Dong Ho folk painting genre, Son has combined the identity of the traditional paintings with the modern fine arts in his works.
He graduated from the Hanoi-based Vietnam University of Fine Arts in 2020. His oil paintings of Vietnamese landscapes have been exhibited in many countries such as the UK, the US, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore./.