Paintings on lotus leaves
The lotus plant is very spiritual and loved by Vietnamese people from all walks of life. In order to bring the image of this special flower into daily life, Kieu Cao Dung from Hanoi has turned ordinary lotus leaves into works of art with traditional cultural features.
Turning a fresh lotus leaf into art has many stages, combined with a variety of different chemicals and secret techniques. Paintings on lotus leaves are meticulously completed through stages from selecting leaves to coloring, drying and processing (Photo: VNA)
2. With an ambition to introduce unique artworks to international friends, Kieu Cao Dung has also combined lotus leaves with traditional products such as non la (conical hats), Dong Ho paintings and calligraphy. (Photo: VNA)
Painter must stay meticulous or the lotus leaves would be torn. (Photo: VNA)
An Artwork from lotus leaves (Photo: VNA)
