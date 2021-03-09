Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Pakistan’s National Tariff Commission has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into cold rolled coils and sheets originating in or exported from certain countries, including Vietnam.



In a notice issued on February 25, the commission said investigated products are classified under Pakistan Customs Tariff (PCT) heading numbers 7209.1510, 7209.1590, 7209.1610, 7209.1690. 7209.1710, 7209.1790, 7209.1810, 7209.1891, 7209.1899, 7209.2510, 7209.2590, 7209.2610, 7209.2690, 7209.2710, 7209.2790, 7209.2810 and 7209.2890.

The period under investigation is from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.



China Steel & Nippon Steel Vietnam JSC is subject to the investigation.



Interested parties are requested to identify themselves to the Secretary, National Tariff Commission, State Life Building No.5, Blue Area, Islamabad; Tel: 9251 920 2839; or Fax: 9251 922 1205, no later than 10 days after the publication of the notice.



All interested parties are invited to make their views/comments known to the commission, and to submit information and documents (if any) no later than 45 days from the date of the publication of the notice.



All data and information in this regard should be sent to the Director General (Investigation-II), National Tariff Commission, Statelife Building No.5, Blue Area, Islamabad; Tel: 9251 921 8961; Fax: 9251 922 1205; or Email: Khizar.ntc@gmail.com.



The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam at the Ministry of Industry and Trade recommended production associations and businesses promptly identify themselves to the investigation agency and cooperate in the investigation in order to enjoy exclusive tariffs.



They should regularly exchange information with Pakistani importers as well as the Authority, to receive timely support.



The imposition of high anti-dumping duties would reduce Vietnam’s competitiveness and make the country lose part or all of the Pakistani market, it warned./.