

Hanoi (VNA) - Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama has expressed a belief that the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2025 tenure, scheduled for May 23, will be a success, as pandemic prevention and control work has been implemented drastically and effectively.



In a recent interview with the media, the ambassador said Vietnam will have a new legislature that meets the country’s requirements.



He recalled the first general election in Vietnam in 1981, when he was a student at Song Lo farm in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, saying it resembled a festival, with various cultural activities, and it left an unforgettable impression on his mind.

Vietnam has sent a message to the world, he went on, that the joint efforts of the people and the Government in the fight against the pandemic have been successful.

A polling station in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)



He said he has closely followed preparations for the elections in localities and seen a lot of information on mainstream media, which encourages citizens to exercise their rights and obligations. Vietnam has an effective communication system that provides large amount of information on the elections, the diplomat said.

With the determination of the entire political system and the people, and with thorough preparations, the election will be an important political activity selecting representatives of the people, he said.



He also expressed a hope that voters will choose representatives with passion, patriotism, and a sense of responsibility to contribute to national development, helping the NA play a more active role in building the future./.