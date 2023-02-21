A 24-member team of the Ministry of Public Security engage in search and rescue efforts in the Turkish southeastern city of Adiyaman after they arrived in the country on February 10. (Photo: VNA)

It demonstrated the Vietnamese people’s sentiments to people around the world, as well as their commitment to working together for friendship and cooperation, the diplomat continued.The presence of Vietnamese soldiers in Turkey also reflected a high sense of responsibility for international humanitarian missions, he said, praising them for their courage, dedication and readiness.Salama noted that apart from contributions to search and rescue efforts, the Vietnamese forces have also given spiritual encouragement to local residents in Turkey and Syria.The Turkish Government and the international media and community have lauded their contributions, he emphasised.The ambassador used this occasion to call for contributions to prosperity of nations, and peace for all, and expressed his hope that Turkey, Syria and Palestine, and countries affected by natural disasters will overcome difficulties by their determination in national reconstruction./.