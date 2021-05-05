PAN Group entrusted with protection of ST24 and ST25 rice trademarks in int'l markets
A ST24 rice field in Hung Phuoc commune, Bu Dop district, Binh Phuoc province. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The PAN Group has been authorised to register ownership rights for the ST24 and ST25 rice varieties in foreign markets and protect related trademarks.
An agreement to this effect was signed recently by the group and Ho Quang Tri, the family enterprise of farmer-scientist Ho Quang Cua - the creator of the two rice varieties.
Under the agreement, the PAN Group will take appropriate deterrent and protection action regarding the intellectual property.
The move comes as Australia’s T&L Global Foods Supply Pty Ltd recently sought to register the “Rice; Best Rice of the World” trademarks for the two varieties.
Both ST24 and ST25 were developed in Vietnam by farmer-scientist Cua and his colleagues and have won international prizes.
This is not the first time ST24 and ST25 rice have lost their trademark protection rights in foreign countries, as there were certain applications made to register ST25 previously in the US.
Such moves lead to confusion about origin and cause damage to Vietnamese rice exporters, and also spoil the image of a national trademark and asset recognised by the international community, a representative from the PAN Group said.
The PAN Group will take appropriate steps and observe laws in host countries to oppose infringements and present evidence testifying to the origin of the trademark, while coordinating with relevant agencies and the business community and associations to identify infringements and protect Vietnamese trademarks.
The representative called for an inter-sectoral cooperation mechanism between relevant agencies in Vietnam in supporting the protection of Vietnamese trademarks in the international market, especially well-known and national brands.
Regarding the case in Australia, the Vietnam Trade Office in the country has spoken with Cua about coordinating action and been actively engaged in discussions with leaders of T&L Global Foods Supply, which said it would check the matter with its brand department.
The agency has also sent documents and photos to IP Australia to clarify that the ST24 and ST25 rice varieties were developed by Cua and a team of Vietnamese scientists, and have been granted patents in Vietnam.
It has asked IP Australia to consider the matter and to avoid possible disputes that could affect ST24 and ST25 rice exports from Vietnam to Australia./.