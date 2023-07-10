Rescue vessels of the Marine Services Joint Stock Company under the Saigon Tan Cang Corporation and the Vietnam People’s Navy take measures to rescue Bulk carrier Nemrut Bay of Panaman (Photo: VNA)

Binh Thuan (VNA) – Rescue vessels of the Marine Services Joint Stock Company under the Saigon Tan Cang Corporation and the Vietnam People’s Navy on July 10 took measures to help a Panamanian ship which has been stranded in the waters of the south-central province of Binh Thuan.

Bulk carrier Nemrut Bay ran aground on Britto shoal on June 21, about 10 nautical miles southeast of the coast of the province, en route its destination port of Vung Tau in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau from the Philippines with 25,510 tonnes of steel on board.

The rescue operation is expected to run about four days./.