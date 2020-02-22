Travel Hoi An’s tourism shows signs of recovery UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam welcomes more than 3,000 tourists, mostly from Europe and North America, each day, a rosy sign for the local tourism sector after a gloomy period due to impacts of COVID-19.

Travel F1 race to help develop Vietnam’s sports tourism: VNAT The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC) on February 21 inked a cooperation agreement on promoting the country’s tourism in association with the Formula One race.

Travel Alliance launched to stimulate tourism demand in Vietnam The Vietnam Tourism Association (VTA) debuted a tourism demand stimulus alliance on February 21 in an effort to help shore up Vietnam’s tourism industry, which has been strongly affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Travel HCM City aims to become leading metropolitan tourist destination in Asia Ho Chi Minh City aims to become one of Asia’s leading metropolitan tourist destinations by 2030, where visitors can experience unique values of local cultural heritage and lifestyle.