Panama’s luxurious cruise ship anchors in Ba Ria-Vung Tau
MSC Splendida, a Panama-flagged luxurious cruise liner, docked at Thi Vai General Port in Phu My township, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, on February 22 morning.
MSC Splendida, a Panama-flagged luxurious cruise liner (Photo: VNA)
The ship carries 1,400 passengers, mostly from Europe and America, and 1,200 crew members who had their body temperatures screened before they were allowed off the ship.
Later the same day, MSC Splendida left Ba Ria-Vung Tau for Thailand to continue its voyage.
Tran Thi Thu Hien, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Tourism, said in the face of the spread of COVID-19, her department has taken measures to ensure safety for visitors./.