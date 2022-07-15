Business Vinfast opens six stores in California Vietnamese automaker VinFast has announced the simultaneous opening of the first VinFast stores in California, the United States on July 15 (local time).

Business Technology opening up new investment opportunities: forum The development of technology and new segments is creating new investment products, giving Vietnamese investors more choices besides traditional channels such as securities, real estate, gold or currency. However, more challenges are emerging, forcing retail investors to be more professional to avoid risks.

Business First half fertiliser export revenue exceeds 2021’s figure In the first six months of 2022, fertiliser export turnover surpassed the figure posted for the whole of 2021.