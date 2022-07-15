Panasonic ramps up expansion in Vietnam
Panasonic Electric Works Vietnam Co. Ltd. (Electric Works Company) will accelerate the expansion of its electrical construction material business to grow sales by approximately 3.5 times over the next decade, equivalent to a 365 million USD increase.
Visitors to the exhibition area view the latest technologies of Panasonic. The company will respond to the growing demands of the housing and construction market in Vietnam. (Photo courtesy Panasonic)
The company will respond to the growing demands of the housing and construction market in Vietnam based on its three main strategies of building a local product development system, strengthening the local production capacity of wiring and indoor air quality (IAQ) devices, and proposing solutions across the product categories through co-creation with local companies.
Regional headquarter chairman Matsumoto Wataru said one of the most important countries for the company’s future business growth is Vietnam, where they expect to grow together by offering various products to fulfil the strong demands of the local market.
Takeuji Kazuhiro, general director of Panasonic Electric Works Vietnam, said: " We will continue to provide secure, safe, and comfortable lives to Vietnamese people through the synchronisation of all processes from development to manufacturing and sales."
Panasonic's three main strategies include building a local product development system. To rapidly develop products that respond to local issues and needs, Electric Works Company will gradually build up a new product development and planning organisation for the local market in wiring devices, lighting, and IAQ categories.
Electric Works Company is holding an exhibition in HCM City from July 12 to 15 to demonstrate the new company's capabilities in modern housing and to strengthen relationships with its co-creation partners in the country./.