Illustrative image. (Photo: mot.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many enterprises to close, with workers losing their jobs and their lives seriously affected. However, through the use of technology, businesses can rebuild management and operations to accelerate and create breakthroughs, experts have said.

Nguyen Van Khoa, General Director of FPT, said that COVID-19 has made businesses rethink the role of technology. Many businesses have spent millions of US dollars to improve their management and operational capabilities.



Nguyen Tuan Hong Phuc, Deputy General Director of KPMG Vietnam, said that in addition to investing in technology, companies need to transform the way they operate.



Companies that do not adopt digital transformation will be left behind, he said, adding that many Vietnamese companies have advanced further than their peers in the same industry.



As perceptions of digital transformation change, there has been a positive spillover attributed to promotions run by state agencies, professional organisations and the efforts of enterprises, especially technology firms, of which FPT is an example.





Many businesses have spent millions of US dollars to improve their management and operational capabilities. (Photo: VNA)

According to Tran Huy Bao Giang, General Director of FPT Digital Co. Ltd, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity for change and breakthroughs from which businesses can accelerate.



He said the company has carried out digital transformation projects across three pillars: business, technology and people.



FPT has also provided solutions to help enterprises automate processes and operations with high accuracy, optimise costs, improve labour productivity by 69 percent and create new experiences for customers.



The company has been working with the healthcare sector to carry out comprehensive digital transformation, bringing practical values to people and society when using FPT eHospital, a management system which has been adopted by more than 300 hospitals and clinics to manage all activities from patient registration to discharge, he said./.

VNA