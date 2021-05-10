Health Da Nang prepares plans for increasing COVID-19 infections Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang has ordered the local authorities to well prepare plans for an increase in COVID-19 infections in the central city.

Health HCM City braces for possible COVID outbreak Ho Chi Minh City has set up four more facilities to increase its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine capacity to more than 10,000 beds amid the recent alarming rise in transmission.

Health Vietnam records 78 domestic COVID-19 cases Eighty new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am May 10, including 78 domestic infections and two imported, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

Health COVID-19: 77 domestic cases reported on May 9 Vietnam documented 87 cases of COVID-19 in the 12 hours to 6pm May 9, including 77 domestic cases, according to the Health Ministry.