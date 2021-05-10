Pandemic prevention, control measures tightened on Truong Sa archipelago
Doctors give guidance on COVID-19 prevention for locals on Truong Sa island (Photo: VNA)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) - Truong Sa island district in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa continues to stand firm against the COVID-19 pandemic, with drastic measures taken since it first broke out in Vietnam early last year.
Captain Duong Cong Tuan, head of the Nam Yet infirmary, said that under the direction of the island’s commander, the unit has actively adopted plans on providing information to armed forces and people on the island about the pandemic, as guided by the Health Ministry.
Infirmary staff made thorough preparations to welcome a working delegation from the mainland, including measuring body temperatures, delivering medical face masks to the visitors, and conducting disinfectant measures.
Disinfecting efforts are carried out at the wharf, he said, adding that there is also a separate point of entry for fishermen who come to the island for medical check-ups and treatment.
Sen. Lt. Col. Dinh Van Cuong said that although the pandemic may develop in a more complex manner in the time to come, Truong Sa will continue exerting extra effort to ensure the health of soldiers and islanders, with a determination to not let the pandemic spread to the island district./.
