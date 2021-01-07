Pandemic prevention tactics remain unchanged despite new COVID-19 variants
Vietnam will not change its current tactics in pandemic control amid the detection of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, the standing board of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said, asking relevant forces to continue keeping a close watch on the situation, and maintain strong guard against outside threats while intensifying preventive measures in the country.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)
In order to prevent the pandemic from entering the country from the outside, along with efforts of the border guard and security forces, the committee requested local administrations to enhance their monitoring of the situation in their localities.
It also requested the strict implementation of the Prime Minister’s instruction regarding inbound flights from other countries.
Accordingly, inbound flights from countries and territories where the new variants of the coronavirus are causing complicated developments will be suspended, so as to ensure safety inside the country.
The military, medical, transport, and diplomatic sectors should review the capacity of quarantine facilities, with a view to gradually responding to the wish to return home of Vietnamese citizens abroad.
Regarding special cases when patients tested positives after more than 14 days since arrival and multiple test, it is necessary to re-evaluate quarantine regulations to minimize the risks of infection inside quarantine facilities, said Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam, who is also head of the committee.
He asked the Ministry of Health to coordinate with relevant forces to strengthen the management of people quarantined in hotels, while intensifying the update of information on its systems to make sure that all Vietnamese returnees are monitored since they register for flights to the time they are placed in quarantine after arriving./.
