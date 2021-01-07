Health PM urges health sector to develop specific action plans Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested the Ministry of Health to develop specific action plans for the following years in line with goals and visions set by the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.

Health Cho Ray Hospital successfully applies new technique in bone surgery Doctors at Cho Ray Hospital in HCM City successfully performed surgery to replace a segment of tibia in the leg of a patient suffering from bone cancer with a 3D honeycomb-shaped titanium alloy piece.

Health One imported COVID-19 case, 14 recoveries reported Vietnam recorded one new imported COVID-19 case on January 6, bringing the total number of infections to 1,505, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.