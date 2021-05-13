All preparations for election day are now basically completed. All forces have been fully trained in their roles and responsibilities and also in pandemic prevention and control efforts.



In addition to following the “5K” message introduced by the Ministry of Health, the locality has also implemented several measures to ensure a safe and successful election day.



In the context of the complex development of COVID-19, the National Election Commission has recommended that all polling booths and places have clear paths and corridors to ensure a safe distance can be kept between voters, while wearing a face mask and using hand sanitiser is compulsory for all./.

VNA