Pandemic prevention work strengthened to ensure safety on election day
Preparations in Hanoi for the upcoming election day on May 23 have been basically completed. But amid the complex development of COVID-19, localities have stepped up information distribution efforts and developed plans to ensure a safe and successful election day.
All preparations for election day are now basically completed. All forces have been fully trained in their roles and responsibilities and also in pandemic prevention and control efforts.
In addition to following the “5K” message introduced by the Ministry of Health, the locality has also implemented several measures to ensure a safe and successful election day.
In the context of the complex development of COVID-19, the National Election Commission has recommended that all polling booths and places have clear paths and corridors to ensure a safe distance can be kept between voters, while wearing a face mask and using hand sanitiser is compulsory for all./.