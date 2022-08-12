Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Unemployment Insurance Fund plans to pay out 1.15 trillion VND (49.15 million USD) to support labourers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a resolution issued by the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.



NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has signed Resolution No. 24/2022/UBTVQH15 to offer further support to the group.



Earlier, the committee issued Resolution No. 03/2021/UBTVQH15 dated September 24, 2021 on policies in support of employers and employees hit by the pandemic.



The allocation should be implemented before September 10, 2022, according to the new resolution.



The committee has assigned the Government to roll out the work and report the outcome of the implementation of the two resolutions at the committee’s next meeting in September.



The new resolution took effect on August 11, 2022./.