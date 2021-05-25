Society Vietnam in top 10 world’s best places for expats: int’l survey Vietnam is ranked the 10th best place in the world for expats, according to the recently released 2021 Expat Inside Survey by InterNations, considered the biggest global expat community.

Society New app connects scrap collectors, buyers A set of innovative applications named VECA launched last month has allowed users to call scrap collectors in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Hanoi shuts down on-site restaurants, hair salons Hanoi starts shutting down all food and beverage establishments as well as hair salons and beauty parlors from 12:00 on May 25 so as to contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19.