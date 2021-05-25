Pandemic-hit workers in Bac Ninh offered support
A delegation of representatives from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and organisations, individuals, and donors on May 25 presented financial support and goods to workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
Vice President of the VGCL Ngo Duy Hieu, on behalf of the confederation, handed over donations totalling 500 million VND while representatives from organisations and individuals presented financial assistance and goods such as face masks, protective clothing, antiseptic solution, rice, food, and drinking water to the locality.
This is a practical effort to swiftly share the difficulties facing local workers and contribute to supporting Bac Ninh in its COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.
Chairwoman of the provincial Confederation of Labour Nguyen Thi Van Ha said that as of May 24, Bac Ninh had 44,412 trade union members and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including 41 infections, 1,446 "F1" cases, and 6,375 "F2" cases.
Notably, more than 35,000 workers must rent housing in locked down areas and apply social distancing measures, she said.
Responding to calls from the VGCL to join hands to support COVID-19 prevention and control work, over 250 organisations and individuals financed or donated medical equipment and supplies and essential necessities from May 11 to 24 to support local workers in Bac Ninh.
From April 29 to the morning of May 25, the province reported 536 new cases of COVID-19./.