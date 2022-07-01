Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - July marks the return of 37 fees to their normal level after being temporarily reduced in the first half of this year in aid of groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Earlier, the Ministry of Finance issued a circular to add three types of fees to those subjected to cuts by 10-50% in support of the groups, bring up the total number to 37.



The fees are for the issuance of chip-based ID cards, passports, road use, and registration certificates, among others.



The duration of the temporary reduction was from January 1 to June 30./.