Pandemic-induced reduced fees back to normal in July
July marks the return of 37 fees to their normal level after being temporarily reduced in the first half of this year in aid of groups affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Earlier, the Ministry of Finance issued a circular to add three types of fees to those subjected to cuts by 10-50% in support of the groups, bring up the total number to 37.
The fees are for the issuance of chip-based ID cards, passports, road use, and registration certificates, among others.
The duration of the temporary reduction was from January 1 to June 30./.