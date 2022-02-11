Business Over 1,600 Vietnamese products licensed for export to China The General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on February 11 morning issued 1,601 codes for Vietnamese agricultural and food products serving their exports to the Chinese market.

Business India lifts anti-dumping duty on certain steel products from Vietnam India has decided to rescind the anti-dumping duty on flat rolled products of steel plated or coated with alloy of aluminum or zinc originating in or exported from Vietnam, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Travel Hanoi tourism sees good recovery signs The high number of tourists flocking to Hanoi in the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays brought high hope for the capital city’s tourism sector in 2022.

Business Hanoi releases tourism recovery roadmap for 2022 – 2023 Hanoi will focus on serving domestic visitors with COVID-19 preventive rules remaining in place during the first stage of its tourism recovery roadmap from 2022 – 2023, recently released by the municipal People’s Committee.