Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea Pham Vinh Quang presents credential to Governor-General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae. (Photo courtesy of Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia)

Governor-General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae hailed Vietnam’s position in the international arena during his reception on July 16 for Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia and Papua New Guinea Pham Vinh Quang who came to present his credentials.Governor-General Dadae affirmed Papua New Guinea attaches importance to the fruitful friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, and sees Vietnam as a model for development in the future.He highlighted the relations between the two countries, saying both sides should further collaboration in the fields that they could share benefits.Recalling Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s trip to the Papua New Guinea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Meeting in 2018, the Governor-General stressed the need to have more official visits by high-level leaders to pave the way for people-to-people exchanges as well as development of trade ties.He expressed his hope that Vietnam will help his country’s bid to become a member of ASEAN.The same day, Vinh had a meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, who spoke highly of Vietnam’s roles in the international arena, and said his country is willing to cooperate with Vietnam in agriculture, seafood, mining, oil and gas, tourism, and telecommunications.He said he would direct competent authorities to accelerate the signing of agreements on double taxation avoidance, investment protection and promotion, and technical cooperation.He wished to continue coordinating with Vietnam at regional and international forums like the United Nations (UN), APEC, World Trade Organisation (WTO), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).At the meetings, the hosts pledged support for Ambassador Quang so that he will have a successful tenure in the country, contributing to consolidating and developing the friendship and relations between the nations.On the occasion, Ambassador Quang met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Papua New Guinea, during which he affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State always attach much importance to the role of Vietnamese expatriates, and committed to doing his utmost to protecting rights and legitimated interests of the Vietnamese nationals.-VNA